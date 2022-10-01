We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 09:22 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Ayden Helder threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13. Owen Sikkink rushed three times for 55 yard and a TD, caught three passes for 61 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.

VOLLEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Avy Agenten had 19 assists and 13 digs in Goodhue's 3-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Tori Miller had 17 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
