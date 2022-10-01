High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
• Ayden Helder threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13. Owen Sikkink rushed three times for 55 yard and a TD, caught three passes for 61 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.
VOLLEBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Avy Agenten had 19 assists and 13 digs in Goodhue’s 3-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Tori Miller had 17 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces.
Aidan Jahns kicked a 22-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to lift Rochester Lourdes to a dramatic 24-22 win Friday against Cannon Falls, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA.
Mayo took on Mankato West in their homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mayo fell 28-24 to West.