High school highlights for Monday, April 11, 2022

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Isaac Watson, Easton Fritcher and Karver Heydt each hit home runs and Hayfield blasted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 29-0 in five innings. Fritcher finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and eight RBIs. Heydt had six RBIs. Fritcher, Watson, Kobe Foster and Aidan Nelson all had three hits for the state defending champions.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jason Feils pitches six strong innings, striking out 15 along the way as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 5-0. Feils was also 2-for-3 with a double.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Delaney Vaughn had three hits and four RBIs in Rushford-Peterson’s 7-1 win over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Pitcher Emarie Jacobson went seven innings and allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out four.

• Kara Goetzinger and Devann Clemens each had two htis as Chatfield slipped past St. Charles 3-2. Claire Springer went the distance as the Gophers’ pitcher. She struck out nine. Makadyn Gust went 3-for-4 with a double for the Saints.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville collected 12 hits and beat Lake City 15-0 in four innings. Teagan Hansen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Claire Henry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kaylee Peter was the winning pitcher, tossing a shutout.