Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, April 11, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 11, 2022 08:00 PM
Share

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Isaac Watson, Easton Fritcher and Karver Heydt each hit home runs and Hayfield blasted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 29-0 in five innings. Fritcher finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and eight RBIs. Heydt had six RBIs. Fritcher, Watson, Kobe Foster and Aidan Nelson all had three hits for the state defending champions.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jason Feils pitches six strong innings, striking out 15 along the way as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 5-0. Feils was also 2-for-3 with a double.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Delaney Vaughn had three hits and four RBIs in Rushford-Peterson’s 7-1 win over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Pitcher Emarie Jacobson went seven innings and allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Kara Goetzinger and Devann Clemens each had two htis as Chatfield slipped past St. Charles 3-2. Claire Springer went the distance as the Gophers’ pitcher. She struck out nine. Makadyn Gust went 3-for-4 with a double for the Saints.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville collected 12 hits and beat Lake City 15-0 in four innings. Teagan Hansen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Claire Henry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kaylee Peter was the winning pitcher, tossing a shutout.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, April 11, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 11, 2022 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Monday, April 11, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 11, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, April 11, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Eli King gets emotional.JPG
Exclusive
Prep
King named Player of the Year by Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association
Caledonia senior Eli King has earned the state-wide MBCA McDonald Award for his stellar play in boys basketball for the 2021-22 season
April 11, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck