High school highlights for Monday, April 17, 2023

BOYS LACROSSE

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Lucas Cramer had five goals and Tore Papenfuss four in Mayo’s season-opening 15-7 rout of Owatonna.

• Century/JM/Lourdes got five goals from senior attacker Owen Hemmingson and beat Northfield 11-10.

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Corbin Krueger and Zander Jacobson each had three hits and Hayfield pounced on Maple River 16-3 in five innings. Jack Thoe pitched all five frames for Hayfield and allowed just two hits and three walks.