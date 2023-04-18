99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, April 17, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
April 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM

BOYS LACROSSE

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Lucas Cramer had five goals and Tore Papenfuss four in Mayo’s season-opening 15-7 rout of Owatonna.

• Century/JM/Lourdes got five goals from senior attacker Owen Hemmingson and beat Northfield 11-10.

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Corbin Krueger and Zander Jacobson each had three hits and Hayfield pounced on Maple River 16-3 in five innings. Jack Thoe pitched all five frames for Hayfield and allowed just two hits and three walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Monday, April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester wastewater treatment plant.jpg
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's water reclamation plant upgrade
April 17, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
College
Eli, Noah King make up their basketball minds: Eli to North Dakota, Noah to Upper Iowa
April 17, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
173b01136dd8b55ac438261af6b2bf08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Rochester lacrosse previews: Century girls, Mayo boys expecting big things
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten