High school highlights for Monday, April 24, 2023

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• La Crescent-Hokah was all over Spring Grove, scoring 13 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second en route to a 25-0 four-inning win. Kaitlyn Miller tossed a two-hitter for the Lancers.

BOYS GOLF

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• John Walker shot a 75 at the Austin Country Club to pace Stewartville to the team win in a Hiawatha Valley League meet. Stewartville finished with a 324 score. In second place was Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a 342. Lake City had a 347. Lake City’s Noah Walleri was second overall with a 77.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher shot a 41 and the Falcons beat Rushford-Peterson 183-189 at the Ferndale Country Club. Will LaFleur had a 43 for R-P.

GIRLS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central’s Annika Mensink stroked a 43 and teammates Courntey Hershberger and Aubrey Larson had a 44 and a 46, respectively, as the Falcons rolled to a 180-287 win over Rushford-Peterson at the Ferndale Country Club.

