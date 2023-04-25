99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, April 24, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:48 PM

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• La Crescent-Hokah was all over Spring Grove, scoring 13 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second en route to a 25-0 four-inning win. Kaitlyn Miller tossed a two-hitter for the Lancers.

BOYS GOLF

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

John Walker shot a 75 at the Austin Country Club to pace Stewartville to the team win in a Hiawatha Valley League meet. Stewartville finished with a 324 score. In second place was Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a 342. Lake City had a 347. Lake City’s Noah Walleri was second overall with a 77.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher shot a 41 and the Falcons beat Rushford-Peterson 183-189 at the Ferndale Country Club. Will LaFleur had a 43 for R-P.

GIRLS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central’s Annika Mensink stroked a 43 and teammates Courntey Hershberger and Aubrey Larson had a 44 and a 46, respectively, as the Falcons rolled to a 180-287 win over Rushford-Peterson at the Ferndale Country Club.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Monday, April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


standardized testing
Local
Rochester Public Schools cancels MCA testing in wake of April 6 cyber attack
April 24, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Minnesota State Chancellor Finalists 2023.png
Local
Winona State University President Scott Olson named finalist to be next Minnesota State chancellor
April 24, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
Local
Dozens of first responder agencies pay tribute to retired Zumbrota police officer
April 24, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
All City Boys Golf
Prep
Rochester boys golf at a glance: Mayo's Ahn, Lourdes' Rich return to chase section titles
April 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman