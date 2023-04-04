High school highlights for Monday, April 3, 2023

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Alex Knox had two hits and two RBIs, while Landon Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as Pine Island beat Lake City 5-3.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jack Dornack was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Carter Daniels went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases as Chatfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 9-3. Daniels was one of three pitchers the Gophers used. He got the win, going 1 1/3 innings, and allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Claire Springer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Chatfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 11-0. Springer also pitched a complete game for the Gophers, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out seven batters.