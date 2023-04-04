50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, April 3, 2023

Top performances in southeastern Minnesota high school sports on Monday.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:27 PM

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Alex Knox had two hits and two RBIs, while Landon Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as Pine Island beat Lake City 5-3.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jack Dornack was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Carter Daniels went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases as Chatfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 9-3. Daniels was one of three pitchers the Gophers used. He got the win, going 1 1/3 innings, and allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Claire Springer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Chatfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 11-0. Springer also pitched a complete game for the Gophers, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out seven batters.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
