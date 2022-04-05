High school highlights for Monday, April 4, 2022

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Beau Zimmerman hit a grand slam in the first inning, and threw a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Cannon Falls blanked Goodhue 13-0. Zimmerman was 2-for-2 with five RBIs at the plate.

• Joe Sperry allowed one hit and one unearned run over four innings as Lourdes opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Carter Wenszell allowed two hits over three scoreless innings for Lourdes while Seth Haight was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Sam Schneider hit a double and drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Avian Anderson-Ingram went 4-for-5 with an RBI, Delaney Vaughn was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Rushford-Peterson scored twice in the bottom of the seven to outscore Mabel-Canton 15-14. Molly Lee was 4-for-4 with a double for M-C, Gwen Tollefstrud was 4-for-6 with three RBIs and Kira Synder was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

• Abby Breuer tossed a three-hitter, struck out 15 and had two hits at the plate as Cannon Falls topped Faribault 5-1.

• Mariah Anderson tossed a one-hitter and struck out 16 as United South Central doubled up Southland 6-3. Bailey Johnson went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Southland.

• Anna Bamlet tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 as Hayfield defeated Houston 15-1. Bamlet was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Jo Tempel had two RBIs and scored three runs.

• Rachel Winzenburg went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Emily Anderson hit a triple and drove in three runs as Blooming Prairie outscored GMLOK 9-7.