High school highlights for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 PM

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century received a hat trick from Owen Spaeth and two more goals from Hussein Mohamed to fend off Red Wing 5-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• On a corner kick from David Watters, Logan Quam netted the game's only goal in the 38th minute to help Stewartville beat La Crescent-Hokah 1-0.

Liam Powers, Simon Kerr and Ayden Gates all scored twice in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 7-1 win over Cannon Falls.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura’s Araceli White had four goals and Samantha Perez scored three goals and had two assists in the Saints’ 10-0 win over Stewartville. Perez got her first goal in the initial 10 seconds.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Sahara Morken recorded 32 assists and had five service aces as Mabel-Canton swept LeRoy-Ostrander.

• Spring Grove’s Kendal VanMinsel had 15 assists, 5 kills and 8 digs in her team’s 3-0 win over Southland.

By Staff reports
