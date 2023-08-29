High school highlights for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS SOCCER
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Century received a hat trick from Owen Spaeth and two more goals from Hussein Mohamed to fend off Red Wing 5-0.
NON-CONFERENCE
• On a corner kick from David Watters, Logan Quam netted the game's only goal in the 38th minute to help Stewartville beat La Crescent-Hokah 1-0.
• Liam Powers, Simon Kerr and Ayden Gates all scored twice in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 7-1 win over Cannon Falls.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura’s Araceli White had four goals and Samantha Perez scored three goals and had two assists in the Saints’ 10-0 win over Stewartville. Perez got her first goal in the initial 10 seconds.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Sahara Morken recorded 32 assists and had five service aces as Mabel-Canton swept LeRoy-Ostrander.
• Spring Grove’s Kendal VanMinsel had 15 assists, 5 kills and 8 digs in her team’s 3-0 win over Southland.
