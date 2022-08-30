High school highlights for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Ileana dAngel had 13 assists, 14 digs and 5 service aces as Wabasha-Kellogg beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 25-10, 25-18, 25-20.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Carmen Nerison had 17 assists and Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Maple River 25-8, 25-5, 25-11. Tessa Erlandson had 11 kills and eight digs.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Kaci Ruen had 12 kills in Lanesboro’s 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Staytlen Seefeldt had 19 digs and Lewiston-Altura beat Austin 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Miles Barclay had two assists and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura beat Stewartville 2-1.
• Caledonia goal August Allen had 24 saves, but La Crosse Aquinas still beat the Warriors 6-0.
• McKaid Schotzko had two goals and Joey Lonzo had a goal and two assists as Lourdes beat La Crescent-Hokah 5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Gigi Lundi and Romina Medina each had a goal in Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield’s 2-1 win over Tri-City United.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
WABASHA-KELLOGG GALLOP
• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka ran an impressive 10:31.69 to win the six-team Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop. Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arena was second in 10:53.43. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston won the meet with a 38 score. Pine Island (64) was second.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WABASHA-KELLOGG GALLOP
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
• Chloe Regal and Olivia Regal got wins at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, helping Stewartville to a narrow 4-3 win over John Marshall.