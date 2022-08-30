High school highlights for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Ileana dAngel had 13 assists, 14 digs and 5 service aces as Wabasha-Kellogg beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 25-10, 25-18, 25-20.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Carmen Nerison had 17 assists and Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Maple River 25-8, 25-5, 25-11. Tessa Erlandson had 11 kills and eight digs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Kaci Ruen had 12 kills in Lanesboro’s 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Staytlen Seefeldt had 19 digs and Lewiston-Altura beat Austin 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Miles Barclay had two assists and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura beat Stewartville 2-1.

• Caledonia goal August Allen had 24 saves, but La Crosse Aquinas still beat the Warriors 6-0.

• McKaid Schotzko had two goals and Joey Lonzo had a goal and two assists as Lourdes beat La Crescent-Hokah 5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

GOPHER CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Gigi Lundi and Romina Medina each had a goal in Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield’s 2-1 win over Tri-City United.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WABASHA-KELLOGG GALLOP

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka ran an impressive 10:31.69 to win the six-team Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop. Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arena was second in 10:53.43. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston won the meet with a 38 score. Pine Island (64) was second.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

WABASHA-KELLOGG GALLOP

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka ran an impressive 10:31.69 to win the six-team Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop. Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arena was second in 10:53.43. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston won the meet with a 38 score. Pine Island (64) was second.

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chloe Regal and Olivia Regal got wins at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, helping Stewartville to a narrow 4-3 win over John Marshall.

