High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Parker Dunham had 15 points, Sam Theobald 11 and Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 as Lourdes got past Chatfield 64-35.
• Ethan VanSchepen had the game of his life for Schaeffer Academy with 40 points and 12 rebounds. That led to an 85-79 Lions win over United Christian Academy. Levi Ouren added 17 points for the Lions and Evan Miller had 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Dover-Eyota had 16 player scores, led by Miranda Palamby's 14 points, in a 64-30 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.
