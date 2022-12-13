SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 09:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Parker Dunham had 15 points, Sam Theobald 11 and Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 as Lourdes got past Chatfield 64-35.

Ethan VanSchepen had the game of his life for Schaeffer Academy with 40 points and 12 rebounds. That led to an 85-79 Lions win over United Christian Academy. Levi Ouren added 17 points for the Lions and Evan Miller had 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Dover-Eyota had 16 player scores, led by Miranda Palamby's 14 points, in a 64-30 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 12, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball on Dec. 12, 2022
Chatfield hosted Lourdes for a boys basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
December 12, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 12, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 12, 2022 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports