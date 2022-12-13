High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Parker Dunham had 15 points, Sam Theobald 11 and Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 as Lourdes got past Chatfield 64-35.

• Ethan VanSchepen had the game of his life for Schaeffer Academy with 40 points and 12 rebounds. That led to an 85-79 Lions win over United Christian Academy. Levi Ouren added 17 points for the Lions and Evan Miller had 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Dover-Eyota had 16 player scores, led by Miranda Palamby's 14 points, in a 64-30 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

