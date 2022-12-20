SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 19, 2022 09:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon scored the 1,000th point for his career as he finished with 11 in Lanesboro’s 71-52 loss to Spring Grove. Elijah Solum led all scorers with 30 to pace the Lions' attack.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jayce Kiehne poured in a game-high 33 points as Fillmore Central overcame a two-point halftime deficit in a 66-61 win over Schaeffer Academy. Ethan Van Schepen led the Lions with 21 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Kayden Rodrick finished with a game-high 26 points — one ahead of teammate Hunter Streit — as the two helped Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the 80-59 defeat of Lewiston-Altura.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Stevens finished with 18 points and collected 12 rebounds to record the double-double in Chatfield’s 58-51 victory over Pine Island. Drew Schindler added 16 and Eli Hopp chipped in 12 for the Gophers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Blooming Prairie knocked down six 3-pointers and beat Medford 58-35. Shawntee Snyder had 18 points (three 3-pointers) and 11 rebounds to pace the Blossoms. Haven Carlson has 10 points and eight rebounds and Macy Lembke had 13 points (three 3-pointers).

NON-CONFERENCE

Kendra Harvey scored 19 points and Byron had 12 players score overall in its 68-32 win over Dover-Eyota. Miranda Palmby led D-E with 13 points.

Kristen Watson scored 24 points and hit three 3-pointers as Hayfield beat Southland 86-28. Natalie Beaver added 17 points.

• Abby Bothun had 14 points and Kammry Broadwater 12 in Fillmore Central’s 52-25 win over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Schaeffer.

Melanie Raasch had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in guiding Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 65-44 win over Lewiston-Altura. Natalie Dykes added 17 points and six rebounds and Torey Stencel hd 14 points and hit four 3-pointers. Melanie Rauschenberg had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kylie Verthein had 16 points and five rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Waukon (Iowa) led by just two at halftime but when on to a decisive 57-33 win over Spring Grove.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 19, 2022 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball on Dec. 19, 2022
Pine Island hosted Chatfield for a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
December 19, 2022 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 19, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 19, 2022 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports