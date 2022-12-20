High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon scored the 1,000th point for his career as he finished with 11 in Lanesboro’s 71-52 loss to Spring Grove. Elijah Solum led all scorers with 30 to pace the Lions' attack.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne poured in a game-high 33 points as Fillmore Central overcame a two-point halftime deficit in a 66-61 win over Schaeffer Academy. Ethan Van Schepen led the Lions with 21 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

• Kayden Rodrick finished with a game-high 26 points — one ahead of teammate Hunter Streit — as the two helped Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the 80-59 defeat of Lewiston-Altura.

• Isaac Stevens finished with 18 points and collected 12 rebounds to record the double-double in Chatfield’s 58-51 victory over Pine Island. Drew Schindler added 16 and Eli Hopp chipped in 12 for the Gophers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Blooming Prairie knocked down six 3-pointers and beat Medford 58-35. Shawntee Snyder had 18 points (three 3-pointers) and 11 rebounds to pace the Blossoms. Haven Carlson has 10 points and eight rebounds and Macy Lembke had 13 points (three 3-pointers).

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kendra Harvey scored 19 points and Byron had 12 players score overall in its 68-32 win over Dover-Eyota. Miranda Palmby led D-E with 13 points.

• Kristen Watson scored 24 points and hit three 3-pointers as Hayfield beat Southland 86-28. Natalie Beaver added 17 points.

• Abby Bothun had 14 points and Kammry Broadwater 12 in Fillmore Central’s 52-25 win over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Schaeffer.

• Melanie Raasch had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in guiding Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 65-44 win over Lewiston-Altura. Natalie Dykes added 17 points and six rebounds and Torey Stencel hd 14 points and hit four 3-pointers. Melanie Rauschenberg had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kylie Verthein had 16 points and five rebounds.

• Waukon (Iowa) led by just two at halftime but when on to a decisive 57-33 win over Spring Grove.

