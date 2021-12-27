SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 27, 2021 04:08 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

• Caledonia raced out to a 33-16 lead and then easily beat Prairie du Chien 61-44. Christopher Pieper led Caledonia with 15 points, while Eli King added 12.

Will Opsahl led a Goodhue offense that saw three finish in double figures with 19 points as the Wildcats knocked off Alma/Pepin 71-36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Sydney Torgerson scored 27 points as Houston improved to 5-3 overall with a 72-38 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson.

LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Paige Klug drilled three 3-pointers en route to a team-best 11 points as Caledonia narrowly fell 47-46 to Maple River.

Abigail O'Reilly scored a game-high 20 points, while Delaney Newcomb added 15 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 72-29 blowout victory over Alma/Pepin.

Sofia Sandcork drained an eye-popping seven 3-pointers en route to 32 points as Winona Cotter knocked off Goodhue 69-48. Megan Morgan recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, while Olivia Gardner and Sera Speltz each had nine points for the Ramblers. Tori Miller finished with 13 points for the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 3 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News.

