High school highlights for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Cole Kreidermacher drained seven 3-pointers and had 23 points while Will Kreidermacher hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points as Lewiston-Altura overcame a 41-33 halftime deficit for a 71-68 comeback win over Winona Cotter. Luke Gardner tallied 21 points for Cotter and Gabe Stewart chipped in with 16.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Carter Todd tallied 21 points and Owen Bentzen chipped in with 16 as La Crescent-Hokah posted a 67-59 road win over Triton. Jayce Leonardo led the Cobras with 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Sydney Shubert knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Keigan Cummings added 13 points as Kasson-Mantorville topped Lake City 68-47. Ella Matzke made four 3-pointers and had 13 points and six rebounds for Lake City.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Makadyn Gust led the way with 23 points as St. Charles nipped Pine Island 48-44. Reese Koenen led a balanced Pine Island attack with 11 points.