High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carter Todd poured in 28 points in La Crescent-Hokah's 60-47 victory over Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Levi Ouren made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points to pace Schaeffer Academy to a 75-43 win over Houston. As a team, the Lions knocked down 12 3-pointers, with Evan Miller hitting four of them on his way to 18 points.

• Jaxon Strinmoen recorded 17 points, helping Spring Grove clinch an SEC East title with a 59-23 defeat of Kingsland.

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

• Pine Island used 17 points from Blake Schiltz and 15 from Nick Bauer to get past Triton 62-50. Pierce Petersohn finished with a game-best 25 points for the Cobras.

• Tegan Malone led an offense that saw 12 different players score with 17 points in a 91-64 Stewartville win over Caledonia.

• The dynamic duo of Ryan Heise and Keegan Ryan was too much for Chatfield to overcome as Lake City defeated the Gophers 83-65. Heise finished with 27 points, while Ryan tallied 25 for the Tigers. Eli Hopp led the Gophers with 24 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mackenzi Simmons knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 21 points to help Winona knock off Century 54-52. Taylor Clarey led Century with 14 points, making four shots from beyond the arc.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kristen Watson poured in a game-best 28 points as Hayfield ran away from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62-36.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Rebecca Hoffman hit the game-winning shot on an offensive rebound as time expired to give Grand Meadow a 47-45 win over Blooming Prairie. Hoffman had three points on the night for the Larks, who were led by a 17-point and 10-rebound effort from Lexy Foster.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Abby Bothun scored a game-high 18 as Fillmore Central sprinted past Mabel-Canton 63-27.

• Elisabeth Gadient scored 23 points in Goodhue’s convincing 75-20 win over Dover-Eyota.

• Melanie Raasch scored 20 points and Natalie Dykes tallied 18 to help Zumbrota-Mazeppa knock off Kenyon-Wanamingo 59-52.

• Lake City used a balanced attack to run away from Chatfield 67-34. Jacey Majerus led the way with 12 points, followed by Ella Matzke (11) and then Grace Morrisey (10).