99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 13, 2023 09:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Carter Todd poured in 28 points in La Crescent-Hokah's 60-47 victory over Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Levi Ouren made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points to pace Schaeffer Academy to a 75-43 win over Houston. As a team, the Lions knocked down 12 3-pointers, with Evan Miller hitting four of them on his way to 18 points.

Jaxon Strinmoen recorded 17 points, helping Spring Grove clinch an SEC East title with a 59-23 defeat of Kingsland.

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

• Pine Island used 17 points from Blake Schiltz and 15 from Nick Bauer to get past Triton 62-50. Pierce Petersohn finished with a game-best 25 points for the Cobras.

Tegan Malone led an offense that saw 12 different players score with 17 points in a 91-64 Stewartville win over Caledonia.

• The dynamic duo of Ryan Heise and Keegan Ryan was too much for Chatfield to overcome as Lake City defeated the Gophers 83-65. Heise finished with 27 points, while Ryan tallied 25 for the Tigers. Eli Hopp led the Gophers with 24 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mackenzi Simmons knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 21 points to help Winona knock off Century 54-52. Taylor Clarey led Century with 14 points, making four shots from beyond the arc.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kristen Watson poured in a game-best 28 points as Hayfield ran away from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62-36.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Rebecca Hoffman hit the game-winning shot on an offensive rebound as time expired to give Grand Meadow a 47-45 win over Blooming Prairie. Hoffman had three points on the night for the Larks, who were led by a 17-point and 10-rebound effort from Lexy Foster.

NON-CONFERENCE

Abby Bothun scored a game-high 18 as Fillmore Central sprinted past Mabel-Canton 63-27.

Elisabeth Gadient scored 23 points in Goodhue’s convincing 75-20 win over Dover-Eyota.

Melanie Raasch scored 20 points and Natalie Dykes tallied 18 to help Zumbrota-Mazeppa knock off Kenyon-Wanamingo 59-52.

• Lake City used a balanced attack to run away from Chatfield 67-34. Jacey Majerus led the way with 12 points, followed by Ella Matzke (11) and then Grace Morrisey (10).

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
February 13, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
February 13, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
February 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Krych 1.jpg
Prep
Century's Krych listened and learned en route to state ski meet
After a disastrous season as a freshman, Century sophomore Soren Krych has improved dramatically in reaching the state Alpine Ski meet.
February 13, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff