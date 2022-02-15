SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 14, 2022 09:20 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Carson Roeder and Vanya Schultz had 11 points each as Winona Cotter nipped Wabasha-Kellogg 48-47. W-K had just three players score as Adam Dunagan collected 17 points, Parker Springer had 16 and Henry Meyer added 14.

NON-CONFERENCE

Luke Alme made free throws with 12 seconds left to lift Kenyon-Wanamingo past Schaeffer Academy 60-59. Laden Nerison led K-W (18-5) with 14 points while Trevor Steberg knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points. Ethan VanSchepen scored a game-high 19 points for Schaeffer and Aidan Kluth added 15.

Jayden Brink drained five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Walker Erdman added 14 points as Kingsland edged Blooming Prairie 56-50. Colin Jordison led the Blossoms with 17 points while Drew Kittelson had 12 points and a whopping 19 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City stretched its winning streak to seven games, dropping Stewartville 63-52. Natalie Bremer continued her blistering play of late by scoring 30 points for Lake City, which moved to 17-6. Mya Shones added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Haylie Strum scored 17 points for Stewartville.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Sydney Torgerson tallied 23 points and Lilly Carr added 13 as Houston got past LeRoy-Ostrander 61-44. Sam Vokart paced the Cardinals with 19 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tess Erlandson hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo dispatched Schaeffer Academy 69-30. Stella Rechtzigel chipped in 14 points for the Knights while Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 17 points.

Madison Simon poured in 20 points and Lauren Mensink chipped 14 in Fillmore Central's 75-44 victory over Lyle/Pacelli. Alana Rogne paced L/P with 13 points.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 14, 2022 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 14, 2022 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 14, 2022 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 14, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports