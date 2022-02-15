High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carson Roeder and Vanya Schultz had 11 points each as Winona Cotter nipped Wabasha-Kellogg 48-47. W-K had just three players score as Adam Dunagan collected 17 points, Parker Springer had 16 and Henry Meyer added 14.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Luke Alme made free throws with 12 seconds left to lift Kenyon-Wanamingo past Schaeffer Academy 60-59. Laden Nerison led K-W (18-5) with 14 points while Trevor Steberg knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points. Ethan VanSchepen scored a game-high 19 points for Schaeffer and Aidan Kluth added 15.

• Jayden Brink drained five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Walker Erdman added 14 points as Kingsland edged Blooming Prairie 56-50. Colin Jordison led the Blossoms with 17 points while Drew Kittelson had 12 points and a whopping 19 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City stretched its winning streak to seven games, dropping Stewartville 63-52. Natalie Bremer continued her blistering play of late by scoring 30 points for Lake City, which moved to 17-6. Mya Shones added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Haylie Strum scored 17 points for Stewartville.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sydney Torgerson tallied 23 points and Lilly Carr added 13 as Houston got past LeRoy-Ostrander 61-44. Sam Vokart paced the Cardinals with 19 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tess Erlandson hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo dispatched Schaeffer Academy 69-30. Stella Rechtzigel chipped in 14 points for the Knights while Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 17 points.

• Madison Simon poured in 20 points and Lauren Mensink chipped 14 in Fillmore Central's 75-44 victory over Lyle/Pacelli. Alana Rogne paced L/P with 13 points.