High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

BOYS BAKSETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ryan Ohm, who made four 3-pointers, led a balanced Century attack with 16 points while Shaun Wysocki and Reid Weckwerth had 12 each as the Panthers (15-8) defeated Faribault 72-53 for their fifth straight victory.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Grady Hengel sank three 3-pointers and scored 21 points while Dawson Bunke drained four triples for 12 points as Rushford-Peterson defeated Wabasha-Kellogg 55-37. Parker Springer canned five 3-pointers and had 17 points for W-K.