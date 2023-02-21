99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 20

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 09:12 PM

BOYS BAKSETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ryan Ohm, who made four 3-pointers, led a balanced Century attack with 16 points while Shaun Wysocki and Reid Weckwerth had 12 each as the Panthers (15-8) defeated Faribault 72-53 for their fifth straight victory.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Grady Hengel sank three 3-pointers and scored 21 points while Dawson Bunke drained four triples for 12 points as Rushford-Peterson defeated Wabasha-Kellogg 55-37. Parker Springer canned five 3-pointers and had 17 points for W-K.

By Staff reports
