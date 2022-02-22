SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 21, 2022 10:33 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Owen Bentzen was one of three to finish in double figures, finishing with a game-best 18 points as La Crescent-Hokah beat Wabasha-Kellogg 60-49. Parker Springer made four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for W-K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Tanner Olson led a LeRoy-Ostrander offense that saw four finish in double figures with 24 points as the Cardinals sprinted past Houston 64-29. Levi Royston finished with 12, Layne Bird had 11, while Camden Hungerholt added 10 for L-O.

Roman Warmka (35 points) and Cayden Tollefsrud (32) matched each other bucket for bucket, but it was Warmka and Grand Meadow that walked away with the 70-56 victory over Tollefsrud and Mabel-Canton. Warmka knocked down four triples, while Tollefsrud made six from beyond the arc.

NON-CONFERENCE

Ethan VanSchepen recorded 18 points and Matthew Gingrich tallied 15 to help Schaeffer Academy overcome a big night from Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson to get past the Awesome Blossoms 55-45. Bryce VanSchepen and Cole Morgan each added nine points for the Lions (9-14), who also held a nine point advantage at the free throw line. Kittelson finished with a game-best 28 points for BP.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Alexis Schroeder scored 20 points, while Ava Privet and Paige Klug each finished with 17 in Caledonia's 74-70 overtime loss to Fairmont. Privet knocked down four of the Warriors' nine 3-pointers.

