High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Grand Meadow junior center Lexy Foster scored 27 points and the No. 2-seeded Superlarks blew past No. 10 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy 63-30. Grand Meadow, ranked seventh in Class A, led 28-19 before taking off after that. The Superlarks hit 13 of 16 free throws in the contest. Sydney Cotten added 14 points and hit four 3-pointers for Grand Meadow.

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

• No. 3-ranked and No. 1-seeded Goodhue had an easy time in the section quarterfinals, blowing past No. 8 seed La Crescent-Hokah 72-50. La Crescent-Hokah gave the Wildcats a game early, trailing just 35-30 at halftime. But Goodhue took over after that. Tori Miller led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jada Scheele had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Kendyl Lodermeier 13 points and seven rebounds, and Elisabeth Gadient 11 points.