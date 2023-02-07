High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon had 22 points and Mason Howard added 15 in Lanesboro’s 60-40 win over Southland. The Burros built a 34-19 halftime lead. Andrew Timm and Sam Boe scored 13 points each for Southland.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jayce Leonardo scored 23 points and Boe Munnikhuysen added 21 as Triton posted a 69-54 victory over Dover-Eyota. Mavrick Sobczak and Levi Williams had 14 points each for D-E.

• Isaac Dearborn had 12 points and Dom Cartney added 11 in Byron's 88-60 loss to South St. Paul.

• Jace Ferguson tallied 25 points while Nolan Oslie and Michael Plass added 14 each as Lewiston-Altura outscored Blooming Prairie 89-74. Zack Hein drained six 3-pointers and poured in 32 points for the Blossoms.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to 12 first-half points in its 61-33 win. Tori Miller had 18 points and Elisabeth Gadient 15.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Houston’s Sydney Torgerson paced Houston’s 67-41 win over Schaeffer Academy with 15 points. Priya Kingsley added 13.

• Lauren Queensland scored 22 points in Grand Meadow’s 44-33 win over Randolph. Grand Meadow is 14-1 in the SEC and 19-2 overall.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson held Southland to 17 first-half points and went on to a 62-43 win. Ellie Ekern hd 23 points for the Trojans and Kaylee Ruberg had 20. Greeley Galle hit four 3-pointers for the Rebels and had 22 points.

