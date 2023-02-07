99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 09:11 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon had 22 points and Mason Howard added 15 in Lanesboro’s 60-40 win over Southland. The Burros built a 34-19 halftime lead. Andrew Timm and Sam Boe scored 13 points each for Southland.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jayce Leonardo scored 23 points and Boe Munnikhuysen added 21 as Triton posted a 69-54 victory over Dover-Eyota. Mavrick Sobczak and Levi Williams had 14 points each for D-E.

Isaac Dearborn had 12 points and Dom Cartney added 11 in Byron's 88-60 loss to South St. Paul.

Jace Ferguson tallied 25 points while Nolan Oslie and Michael Plass added 14 each as Lewiston-Altura outscored Blooming Prairie 89-74. Zack Hein drained six 3-pointers and poured in 32 points for the Blossoms.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to 12 first-half points in its 61-33 win. Tori Miller had 18 points and Elisabeth Gadient 15.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Houston’s Sydney Torgerson paced Houston’s 67-41 win over Schaeffer Academy with 15 points. Priya Kingsley added 13.

Lauren Queensland scored 22 points in Grand Meadow’s 44-33 win over Randolph. Grand Meadow is 14-1 in the SEC and 19-2 overall.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson held Southland to 17 first-half points and went on to a 62-43 win. Ellie Ekern hd 23 points for the Trojans and Kaylee Ruberg had 20. Greeley Galle hit four 3-pointers for the Rebels and had 22 points.

