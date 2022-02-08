High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Kayden Rodrick scored 13 points and Tyson Liffrig had 12 in Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 55-49 win over Dover-Eyota. Brady Meyers had 14 for D-E.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Houston turned in a strong second half and beat LeRoy-Ostrander 64-45. Sydney Torgerson scored 16 points for the Hurricanes. Gracie O’Byrne had 14 for L-O.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Dover-Eyota had its way with Zumbrota-Mazeppa, riding 22 points and four 3-pointers from Sophie Andring and 19 points from Malia Nelson in winning 79-42.
