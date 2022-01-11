High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Elijah Solum scored 16 points as Spring Grove defeated Kingsland 50-35. Jayden Brink led Kingsland with 12 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Matt Horkey had 12 points and Pine Island slipped past Dover-Eyota 38-33. Elvis Pina had 16 points for D-E.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron held Kasson-Mantorville to 16 first-half points and won 54-27. Eight different Bears scored, led by Kendra Harvey’s 14 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow moved to 9-2 as it beat Spring Grove 66-21. McKenna Hendrickson had 19 points. Kendyl Queensland added 17 and Lauren Queensland 14.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Abigail Bothun had 21points and 12 rebounds while Kammry Broadwater just missed a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals as Fillmore Central toppled Southland 68-40. Bailey Johnson led Southland with 11 points.

• Dover-Eyota stayed hot, easily beating Pine Island 77-42. Malia Nelson had 22 points, Izzy Aeschlimann 15, Miranda Palmby 11 and Sophie Andring 10. Taylor Koenen had 11 points for the Panthers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Peyton Loeslie recorded his first career hat trick to spark Lourdes to an 8-0 victory at Winona Cotter. Matthew Mahoney added two goals for the Eagles and Xander Carter-Kleven made 14 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season. Sawyer Kehren made 49 saves for Cotter.