SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

Dover-Eyota, Pine Island girls basketball
Pine Island’s Taylor Koenen (15) is guarded by Dover-Eyota’s Izzy Aeschlimann, left, and Olivia Riley during a girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota, Minnesota. Aeschlimann scored 15 points and Riley added as Dover-Eyota won 77-42. Koenen had 11 points for Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 10, 2022 09:29 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Elijah Solum scored 16 points as Spring Grove defeated Kingsland 50-35. Jayden Brink led Kingsland with 12 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Matt Horkey had 12 points and Pine Island slipped past Dover-Eyota 38-33. Elvis Pina had 16 points for D-E.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron held Kasson-Mantorville to 16 first-half points and won 54-27. Eight different Bears scored, led by Kendra Harvey’s 14 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow moved to 9-2 as it beat Spring Grove 66-21. McKenna Hendrickson had 19 points. Kendyl Queensland added 17 and Lauren Queensland 14.

NON-CONFERENCE

Abigail Bothun had 21points and 12 rebounds while Kammry Broadwater just missed a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals as Fillmore Central toppled Southland 68-40. Bailey Johnson led Southland with 11 points.

• Dover-Eyota stayed hot, easily beating Pine Island 77-42. Malia Nelson had 22 points, Izzy Aeschlimann 15, Miranda Palmby 11 and Sophie Andring 10. Taylor Koenen had 11 points for the Panthers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Peyton Loeslie recorded his first career hat trick to spark Lourdes to an 8-0 victory at Winona Cotter. Matthew Mahoney added two goals for the Eagles and Xander Carter-Kleven made 14 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season. Sawyer Kehren made 49 saves for Cotter.

What to read next
Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Prep
Monday’s Boys Hockey: Loeslie leads Lourdes past Cotter
A scoreboard of Monday’s boys hockey games.
January 11, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Dover-Eyota, Pine Island girls basketball
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 10, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
January 10, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 10, 2022 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports