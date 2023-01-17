STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 10:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ethan Dennis scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, as Mayo beat rival Northfield 4-2 at Graham Arena I. Nick Weick made 22 saves to earn the win in goal. Ryan Dripps and Gavin Nickelsen also scored for the Spartans (10-3-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Allie Meyer made 22 saves, but Red Wing fell at Waseca 4-2. Cheyenne Tyler had a goal and an assist for Red Wing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Hellickson scored 20 points and Jayce Kiehne added 14 as Fillmore Central rolled past St. Charles 80-36.

Lewis Doyle scored a game-high 21 points as Caledonia took down Dover-Eyota 93-53. The Warriors built a 60-29 lead at halftime. Mason King added 13 points in the win. D-E had four players in double figures, led by Reese Hyatt and Logan Drake with 11 points apiece.

Carter Todd led a balanced La Crescent-Hokah offense with 17 points as the Lancers handed conference rival Wabasha-Kellogg 67-43.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon had 24 points and four rebounds, while Mason Howard scored 19 points as Lanesboro downed Glenville-Emmons 89-54. Trae Mathison added 14 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Burros. Marshall Baseman led G-E with 15 points.

Tysen Grinde scored 28 points, including making four 3-pointers, as Spring Grove took down Schaeffer Academy 69-37. Elijah Solum added 16 points for the Lions in the win. Levi Ouren led Schaeffer with 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia's Ava Privet hit the 1,000-career point mark in style, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range in the second half and scoring a game-high 30 points as Caledonia beat Dover-Eyota 71-50. Jovial King added 18 for the Warriors in the win. Miranda Palmby led a balanced D-E offense — which saw four players in double figures — with 14 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Bills scored a game-high 24 points, including connecting on four 3-pointers, as La Crescent-Hokah rolled to a 66-13 win against Wabasha-Kellogg.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lauren Queensland had 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Lexy Foster scored 18 points as Grand Meadow beat Houston 60-44. Sydney Torgerson led Houston with 15 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Tessa Erlandson connected on six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo doubled up Medford 65-32.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Chatfield softball.jpg
Prep
Chatfield softball squad takes Team of the Year honors at Rochester Sports Banquet
Winners were honored in a host of categories on Monday, Jan. 16 at the annual Rochester Sports Banquet as about 500 people attended the event.
January 16, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota boys basketball games.
January 16, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota girls basketball games.
January 16, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 16, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports