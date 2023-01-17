High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ethan Dennis scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, as Mayo beat rival Northfield 4-2 at Graham Arena I. Nick Weick made 22 saves to earn the win in goal. Ryan Dripps and Gavin Nickelsen also scored for the Spartans (10-3-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Allie Meyer made 22 saves, but Red Wing fell at Waseca 4-2. Cheyenne Tyler had a goal and an assist for Red Wing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Luke Hellickson scored 20 points and Jayce Kiehne added 14 as Fillmore Central rolled past St. Charles 80-36.

• Lewis Doyle scored a game-high 21 points as Caledonia took down Dover-Eyota 93-53. The Warriors built a 60-29 lead at halftime. Mason King added 13 points in the win. D-E had four players in double figures, led by Reese Hyatt and Logan Drake with 11 points apiece.

• Carter Todd led a balanced La Crescent-Hokah offense with 17 points as the Lancers handed conference rival Wabasha-Kellogg 67-43.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon had 24 points and four rebounds, while Mason Howard scored 19 points as Lanesboro downed Glenville-Emmons 89-54. Trae Mathison added 14 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Burros. Marshall Baseman led G-E with 15 points.

• Tysen Grinde scored 28 points, including making four 3-pointers, as Spring Grove took down Schaeffer Academy 69-37. Elijah Solum added 16 points for the Lions in the win. Levi Ouren led Schaeffer with 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia's Ava Privet hit the 1,000-career point mark in style, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range in the second half and scoring a game-high 30 points as Caledonia beat Dover-Eyota 71-50. Jovial King added 18 for the Warriors in the win. Miranda Palmby led a balanced D-E offense — which saw four players in double figures — with 14 points.

• Molly Bills scored a game-high 24 points, including connecting on four 3-pointers, as La Crescent-Hokah rolled to a 66-13 win against Wabasha-Kellogg.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lauren Queensland had 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Lexy Foster scored 18 points as Grand Meadow beat Houston 60-44. Sydney Torgerson led Houston with 15 points.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Tessa Erlandson connected on six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo doubled up Medford 65-32.