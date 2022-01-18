SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 17, 2022 09:07 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Hunter Lorenson scored 20 points, while Justin Wohlers knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 17 points as Lake City beat Byron 65-64 in overtime. Trent DeCook scored 20 and Tyler Connelly finished with 16 for Byron.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Drew Schindler scored 22 points and Isaac Stevens poured in 20 for a balanced Chatfield offense as the Gophers defeated Fillmore Central 86-65. Schindler knocked down four of Chatfield's seven 3-pointers, while Cole Johnson and Connor Jax each added 12 points for the Gophers. Jayce Kiehne and Luke Hellickson each scored 17 points for FC.

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasper Hedin continued his string of good play with a game-best 23 points as Winona defeated surging Kasson-Mantorville 59-48. Charlie Vandeberg chipped in 14 points for the Winhawks, while Camden Holecek and Jake Hallstrom each finished with 11 points to lead the KoMets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Jayce Rath led a Stewartville offense that saw four finish in double figures with 17 points as the Tigers sprinted past Cannon Falls 79-33. Savannah Hedin and Hannah Martinson each finished with 11 points, while Audrey Shindelar added 10 for Stewartville, which led 50-20 at the half.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Abigail O'Reilly scored 27 points to lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville to the 66-46 win over Rushford-Peterson 66-46. Delaney and Presely Newcomb each chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored R-P 31-18 in the second half. Kaylee Ruberg finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans.

Malia Nelson and Sophia Andring combined for 54 points in Dover-Eyota's 89-79 win over Fillmore Central. Nelson led the way with 30, while Andring scored 24 for the Eagles. Regan Hanson led the Falcons with 17 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

River Landers poured in 20 points as Grand Meadow had zero issue with LeRoy-Ostrander in the 66-29 victory. McKenna Hendrickson chipped in 14 points as well for the Superlarks.

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 17, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 17, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
January 17, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Winona boys basketball
Kasson-Mantorville hosted Winona for a boys basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
January 17, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott