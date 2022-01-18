High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Hunter Lorenson scored 20 points, while Justin Wohlers knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 17 points as Lake City beat Byron 65-64 in overtime. Trent DeCook scored 20 and Tyler Connelly finished with 16 for Byron.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Drew Schindler scored 22 points and Isaac Stevens poured in 20 for a balanced Chatfield offense as the Gophers defeated Fillmore Central 86-65. Schindler knocked down four of Chatfield's seven 3-pointers, while Cole Johnson and Connor Jax each added 12 points for the Gophers. Jayce Kiehne and Luke Hellickson each scored 17 points for FC.

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Jasper Hedin continued his string of good play with a game-best 23 points as Winona defeated surging Kasson-Mantorville 59-48. Charlie Vandeberg chipped in 14 points for the Winhawks, while Camden Holecek and Jake Hallstrom each finished with 11 points to lead the KoMets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jayce Rath led a Stewartville offense that saw four finish in double figures with 17 points as the Tigers sprinted past Cannon Falls 79-33. Savannah Hedin and Hannah Martinson each finished with 11 points, while Audrey Shindelar added 10 for Stewartville, which led 50-20 at the half.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Abigail O'Reilly scored 27 points to lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville to the 66-46 win over Rushford-Peterson 66-46. Delaney and Presely Newcomb each chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored R-P 31-18 in the second half. Kaylee Ruberg finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans.

• Malia Nelson and Sophia Andring combined for 54 points in Dover-Eyota's 89-79 win over Fillmore Central. Nelson led the way with 30, while Andring scored 24 for the Eagles. Regan Hanson led the Falcons with 17 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• River Landers poured in 20 points as Grand Meadow had zero issue with LeRoy-Ostrander in the 66-29 victory. McKenna Hendrickson chipped in 14 points as well for the Superlarks.