High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon had 23 points and Lanesboro beat Mabel-Canton 68-46 despite the 26 points scored by M-C’s Cayden Tollefstrud. Mason Howard added 18 points and six 3-pointers for the Burros.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Zander Jacobson poured in 20 points, Isaac Matti had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Ethan Pack had 13 points in Hayfield’s 70-44 win over Southland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Navaeh Happel scored 17 points and Kaylee Ruberg had 14 in Rushford-Peterson’s 73-20 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Layla Kittelson and Lydia Solum led a balanced Spring Grove attack with 12 points apiece in the Lions’ 58-45 win over Lyle/Austin Pacelli. Kirsten Koopal had 19 points and hit six 3-pointers for L/AP.

