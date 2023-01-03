99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 02, 2023 09:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon had 23 points and Lanesboro beat Mabel-Canton 68-46 despite the 26 points scored by M-C’s Cayden Tollefstrud. Mason Howard added 18 points and six 3-pointers for the Burros.

NON-CONFERENCE

Zander Jacobson poured in 20 points, Isaac Matti had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Ethan Pack had 13 points in Hayfield’s 70-44 win over Southland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Navaeh Happel scored 17 points and Kaylee Ruberg had 14 in Rushford-Peterson’s 73-20 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Layla Kittelson and Lydia Solum led a balanced Spring Grove attack with 12 points apiece in the Lions’ 58-45 win over Lyle/Austin Pacelli. Kirsten Koopal had 19 points and hit six 3-pointers for L/AP.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 02, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
January 02, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 02, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo's Aiden Johnson
Prep
The Sports Year In Review: Guy N. Limbeck's most memorable stories of 2022
As part of the PB's Sports Year In Review series, our four sports reporters will offer their three most memorable stories of 2022. Guy N. Limbeck remembers a swimmer who overcame a lung disease, an improbable comeback by Caledonia and a state title by a Rochester baseball team.
January 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck