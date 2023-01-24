High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jack Lang drilled five 3-pointers and had 20 points while Ater Manyuon chipped in with 14 points as Austin outscored Albert Lea 83-71. Teddy Collins pumped in 29 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers while Pal Wal had 20 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne hit three triples and tallied 22 points to lead Fillmore Central past Wabasha-Kellogg 68-53.

• Lewis Doyle hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Mason King knocked down six triples and had 19 as Caledonia rolled past St. Charles 90-50. Henry Davidson led the Saints with 12 points.

• La Crescent-Hokah had four players in double figures led by Owen Bentzen with 14 points in a 70-33 victory over Dover-Eyota. Mavrick Sobczak had a game-high 15 points for D-E.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Cale Wehrenberg hit three 3-pointers and had 14 points as Southland toppled Grand Meadow 70-28.

• John Prestemon poured in 25 points and Lanesboro rallied from a nine-point deficit at the half to slip past LeRoy-Ostrander 63-58. Camden Hungerholt scored a game-high 26 points for L-O.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ella Hopkins hit four 3-pointer and scored 14 points as Lourdes (14-2) posted its sixth straight victory with a 43-28 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Clarissa Sauer drained seven 3-pointer and scored 34 points to lead Winona Cotter past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73-68. Abigail O’Reilly poured in 41 points for P-E-M.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sydney Torgerson poured in 31 while Avery Kingsley drained four triples and scored 20 points as Houston got past Southland 72-55. Katelyn McCabe led the Rebels with 16 points.