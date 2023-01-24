STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 09:26 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Jack Lang drilled five 3-pointers and had 20 points while Ater Manyuon chipped in with 14 points as Austin outscored Albert Lea 83-71. Teddy Collins pumped in 29 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers while Pal Wal had 20 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jayce Kiehne hit three triples and tallied 22 points to lead Fillmore Central past Wabasha-Kellogg 68-53.

Lewis Doyle hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Mason King knocked down six triples and had 19 as Caledonia rolled past St. Charles 90-50. Henry Davidson led the Saints with 12 points.

• La Crescent-Hokah had four players in double figures led by Owen Bentzen with 14 points in a 70-33 victory over Dover-Eyota. Mavrick Sobczak had a game-high 15 points for D-E.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Cale Wehrenberg hit three 3-pointers and had 14 points as Southland toppled Grand Meadow 70-28.

John Prestemon poured in 25 points and Lanesboro rallied from a nine-point deficit at the half to slip past LeRoy-Ostrander 63-58. Camden Hungerholt scored a game-high 26 points for L-O.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Ella Hopkins hit four 3-pointer and scored 14 points as Lourdes (14-2) posted its sixth straight victory with a 43-28 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Clarissa Sauer drained seven 3-pointer and scored 34 points to lead Winona Cotter past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73-68. Abigail O’Reilly poured in 41 points for P-E-M.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Sydney Torgerson poured in 31 while Avery Kingsley drained four triples and scored 20 points as Houston got past Southland 72-55. Katelyn McCabe led the Rebels with 16 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
