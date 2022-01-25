High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carter Todd led all scorers with 20 as La Crescent-Hokah ran away with a 73-42 victory over Dover-Eyota. Parker McQuin added 15 for a Lancers' offense that saw four finish in doubles.

• Drew Schindler knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-best 22 points as Chatfield downed Winona Cotter 69-41.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Hayfield's big three of Isaac Matti, Easton Fritcher and Ethan Pack had a solid night, combining for 59 points in the Vikings' 83-55 win over Blooming Prairie. Matti led all scorers with 26, while Fritcher and Pack finished with 18 and 15, respectiviely. Drew Kittleson recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blossoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

• Paul Kortsch and Laden Nerison each recorded a team-best 15 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo knocked off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 54-41. Caden Mercer led the Cougars with 12 points.

• Tanner Olson put up another strong performance, finishing with 29 points in LeRoy-Ostrander's 70-58 win against Fillmore Central. Levi Royston scored 19, while Gavin Sweeney added 10 for the Cardinals. Gunner Benson led the Falcons with 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Bailey Johnson scored a game-high 15 points as Southland slipped past Mabel-Canton 43-35. Kinley Soiney finished with 13 to pace the Cougars.

• McKenna Hendrickson made five 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 24 points in Grand Meadow's 87-12 romp of Schaeffer Academy. River Landers added 15 and Lauren Queensland chipped in 13 as well for the Superlarks. Kate Friese led Schaeffer with seven points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Cali Esser poured in 26 points and Molly Bills finished with 21 as La Crescent-Hokah had little issues with Houston 74-37. Syden Torgerson scored 22 to lead the Hurricanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Alyssa Britton scored a game-high 16 points, while Courtney Hershberger added 11 in Fillmore Central's 60-31 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Sam Vokart had 15 to lead the Cardinals.

• Jordian Leahy finished with 23 points in Spring Grove's 71-55 loss to Waukon (Iowa).