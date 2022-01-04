SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

Lourdes, Stewartville girls basketball
Lourdes’ Vivica Bretton drives the ball down court during a girls basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott/ Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 03, 2022 09:26 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes landed four girls in double figures and posted an impressive 68-55 win over Stewartville. Lourdes' win broke up a six-game winning streak for Stewartville. Vivica Bretton and Ella Hopkins led Lourdes with 16 points apiece. Emily Bowron had 14, with four 3-pointers, and CJ Adamson had 13. Stewartville was paced by Savannah Hedin with 15 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Bobby Bruns hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points in Blooming Prairie’s 60-43 win over Lyle/Pacelli. Alana Rogne score 15 points for L/P.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Thomas Menk scored 25 points while Collin Bonow and Kyle Fredrickson tallied 23 each as Lewiston-Altura rolled past Fillmore Central 95-45.
  • Aeron Stevens scored 17 points and Peyton Schumacher had 16 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 62-23 win over Winona Cotter. P-E-M led 38-12 at intermission.

  • Owen Bentzen tallied 18 points as La Crescent-Hokah toppled St. Charles 81-31.

    SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

  • Tanner Olson exploded for 36 points and also grabbed six rebounds as LeRoy-Ostrander buried Houston 71-58. L-0 is 4-2, while Houston remains winless. Tanner Kubitz had 30 points for Houston.

NON-CONFERENCE

  • Buay Koak poured in 33 points and Lyle/Pacelli beat Blooming Prairie 67-62. Drew Kittelson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Blossoms, and Colin Jordison had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
