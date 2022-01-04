High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes landed four girls in double figures and posted an impressive 68-55 win over Stewartville. Lourdes' win broke up a six-game winning streak for Stewartville. Vivica Bretton and Ella Hopkins led Lourdes with 16 points apiece. Emily Bowron had 14, with four 3-pointers, and CJ Adamson had 13. Stewartville was paced by Savannah Hedin with 15 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Bobby Bruns hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points in Blooming Prairie’s 60-43 win over Lyle/Pacelli. Alana Rogne score 15 points for L/P.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE



Thomas Menk scored 25 points while Collin Bonow and Kyle Fredrickson tallied 23 each as Lewiston-Altura rolled past Fillmore Central 95-45.



Aeron Stevens scored 17 points and Peyton Schumacher had 16 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 62-23 win over Winona Cotter. P-E-M led 38-12 at intermission.



Owen Bentzen tallied 18 points as La Crescent-Hokah toppled St. Charles 81-31. SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE



Tanner Olson exploded for 36 points and also grabbed six rebounds as LeRoy-Ostrander buried Houston 71-58. L-0 is 4-2, while Houston remains winless. Tanner Kubitz had 30 points for Houston.

NON-CONFERENCE

