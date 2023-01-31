High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kasson-Mantorville pulled away in the second half to beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-55. Keigan Cummings led K-M with 16 points, while Makenzie Carrier added 15 and Kaylee Narveson scored 14. Z-M was led by Torey Stencel, who scored a game-high 17 points, and Natalie Dykes with 14.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow's Lexy Foster scored a game-best 17 points and 11 rebounds, including making three 3-pointers, as the Superlarks beat Houston 60-35. Lauren Queensland added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Kingsley led Houston with 13 points.

• Lydia Solum and Kylie Hammel led a balanced Spring Grove offense with 13 points each as the Lions beat LeRoy-Ostrander 55-27. Jordan Runde led L-O with 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tayler Helgemoe scored a team-high 19 points as Rushford-Peterson downed Mabel-Canton 69-33. Kaylee Ruberg added 14 points for R-P in the win. M-C's Kinley Soiney scored a game-high 20 points.

