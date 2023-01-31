6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Monday's top performances by area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 30, 2023 08:46 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kasson-Mantorville pulled away in the second half to beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-55. Keigan Cummings led K-M with 16 points, while Makenzie Carrier added 15 and Kaylee Narveson scored 14. Z-M was led by Torey Stencel, who scored a game-high 17 points, and Natalie Dykes with 14.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow's Lexy Foster scored a game-best 17 points and 11 rebounds, including making three 3-pointers, as the Superlarks beat Houston 60-35. Lauren Queensland added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Kingsley led Houston with 13 points.

Lydia Solum and Kylie Hammel led a balanced Spring Grove offense with 13 points each as the Lions beat LeRoy-Ostrander 55-27. Jordan Runde led L-O with 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tayler Helgemoe scored a team-high 19 points as Rushford-Peterson downed Mabel-Canton 69-33. Kaylee Ruberg added 14 points for R-P in the win. M-C's Kinley Soiney scored a game-high 20 points.

