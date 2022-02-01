High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Isaac Matti tallied 25 points and eight rebounds, Easton Fritcher had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Ethan Pack collected 16 points and nine rebounds as Hayfield rolled past Triton 81-56. Matti and Pack both made four 3-pointers. Noah Thomas, with 13 points, was one of four Cobras in double figures.

• Gavin Sommer netted 16 points and Paul Kortsch added 14 as Kenyon-Wanamingo got past Blooming Prairie 51-42. Drew Kittelson had another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Blossoms while Brady Kittelson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eli Hopp hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Drew Schindler chipped with 13 points as Chatfield topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50-32.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Dayne Wojcik poured in 22 points while Will Opsahl knocked down four triples and scored 18 points as Goodhue defeated Wabasha-Kellogg 67-45. Parker Springer hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for W-K.

• Justin Ruberg collected 21 points and Malachi Bunke knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Rushford-Peterson toppled Houston 87-41. Tanner Kubitz had 15 points for the Hurricanes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kendra Harvey tallied 18 points as Byron defeated Pine Island 62-30.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Natalie Beaver scored 19 points, Aine Stasko scored 18 and both players hit three 3-pointers as Hayfield bested Triton 66-52. Brylee Iverson had a game-high 24 points for the Cobras.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Malia Nelson scored 22 points to give her a school-record 1,718 points for her career as Dover-Eyota defeated Cannon Falls 61-44. Megan Hintz held the previous girls basketball career scoring record at D-E with 1,711 points, set by in 2016. Sophie Andring added 15 points in the win over the Bombers while Jaci Winchell had 15 points for Cannon Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

• CJ Adamson hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 as Lourdes pulled away in the second half to defeat La Crescent-Hokah 51-41. The game was tied at 23 at the break.

• Kinley Soiney, who had four 3-pointers, and Katrinda Whalen both scored 12 points in Mabel-Canton's 51-33 loss to Kee, Iowa.

• Savannah Hedin tallied 18 points and Haylie Strum added 16 as Stewartville rolled past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77-42. Abigail O'Reilly and Lauren Rott had 12 points each for P-E-M.

• Elise Sommer scored 16 points Kylie Verthein added 14 in Lewiston-Altura's 62-38 victory over Spring Grove. Jordian Leahy made four 3-pointers and had a game-high 26 points for the Lions.