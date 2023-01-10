High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Brian finished with 16 points and Tyler Connelly had 14 for a Byron offense that saw finish in double figures in a 72-46 win over Cannon Falls.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Marshall Baseman finished with 26 points and 20 rebounds for the monster double-double to help Glenville-Emmons defeat LeRoy-Ostrander 69-57. Tannon Hornberger also had a double-double, with 18 points and 18 rebounds for G-E.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Dillon O'Connor finished with 17 points, while Jayce Kiehne added 15 as Fillmore Central beat Houston 79-53.

• Aidan Jahns poured in a game-high 27 points to help Lourdes knock off St. Charles 62-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Twelve different players scored for Byron as the Bears sprinted past Cannon Falls 71-31. Emma Stork led the way with 13 points.

Elisabeth Gadient made five 3-pointers en route to a game-best 25 points as Goodhue had little issue in a 79-32 win over Lake City.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lexy Foster recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Grand Meadow's 36-14 win over Mabel-Canton.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tayler Helgemoe finished with a game-high 18 points as Rushford-Peterson ran away from LeRoy-Ostrander 68-31.

• Alyssa Britton scored 14 points, while Regan Hanson added 12 in Fillmore Central's 57-49 win over Houston. Avery Kingsley finished with a game-high 15, knocking down four 3-pointers for the Hurricanes.