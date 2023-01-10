99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 09, 2023 09:07 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Will Brian finished with 16 points and Tyler Connelly had 14 for a Byron offense that saw finish in double figures in a 72-46 win over Cannon Falls.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Marshall Baseman finished with 26 points and 20 rebounds for the monster double-double to help Glenville-Emmons defeat LeRoy-Ostrander 69-57. Tannon Hornberger also had a double-double, with 18 points and 18 rebounds for G-E.

NON-CONFERENCE

Dillon O'Connor finished with 17 points, while Jayce Kiehne added 15 as Fillmore Central beat Houston 79-53.

Aidan Jahns poured in a game-high 27 points to help Lourdes knock off St. Charles 62-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Twelve different players scored for Byron as the Bears sprinted past Cannon Falls 71-31. Emma Stork led the way with 13 points.

Elisabeth Gadient made five 3-pointers en route to a game-best 25 points as Goodhue had little issue in a 79-32 win over Lake City.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lexy Foster recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Grand Meadow's 36-14 win over Mabel-Canton.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tayler Helgemoe finished with a game-high 18 points as Rushford-Peterson ran away from LeRoy-Ostrander 68-31.

Alyssa Britton scored 14 points, while Regan Hanson added 12 in Fillmore Central's 57-49 win over Houston. Avery Kingsley finished with a game-high 15, knocking down four 3-pointers for the Hurricanes.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.