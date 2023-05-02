High school highlights for Monday, May 1, 2023

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ty Neils hit two doubles, had four RBIs and scored three runs while Talay Sartell was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored and Mankato West scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from Austin 19-4.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ivan Loy allowed three hits over six shutout innings while striking out nine as Pine Island blanked Goodhue 4-0. Ben Grabau went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers.

• Jack Meyers hit a two-run homer and he earned the win allowing one earned run on five hits over the first 6 2/3 innings as Cannon Falls topped Stewartville 5-1. Jadan Winchell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Bombers (11-1).

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Carson Sanders, Tytan Small and Brandon Koeppel all had two hits and two RBIs and St. Charles scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game and then once in the eighth for a 9-8 walk-off win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8. Nolan Welke went 3-for-4 with homer and three RBIs for P-E-M while Jameson Brinkman went 4-for-5 with an RBI.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Andrew Phillips was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva outscored Hayfield 12-10. Aidan Nelson had four RBIs for Hayfield and Ethan Pack had two RBIs and scored three runs.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Bronson Freerksen went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored as Triton defeated GMLOK 14-4 in five innings. Blake Oeltjen was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for GMLOK.

• Parker Springer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Wabasha-Kellogg scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Mabel-Canton 7-6. Cayden Tollefsrud, who suffered the loss, was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and three stolen bases for M-C, which had taken the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron’s Macy Borowski had a home run, a double and drove in four runs in Byron’s 19-2 rout of Lake City. Byron finished with 15 hits. Leeah Strain went 3-for-3, with three RBIs. Bears pitcher Tallie Behrens tossed a one-hitter over the four innings that the game lasted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Ellie Casperson hit a three-run triple in the second inning to propel Winona Cotter to a 7-2 win over Dover-Eyota. Casperson finished with two hits. Ella Deets and Emilia Krage also had two hits, including two doubles by Krage. Madison Hazelton went all seven innings and got the pitching win.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lourdes took advantage of 10 Waseca errors and ran off with a 10-5 win. Amelie Dohlman drove in two runs and Ali Restovich had a hit and scored twice for the Eagles. Dohlman and Anna Wieneke split the pitching duties, Dohlman going four innings, Wieneke three. Wieneke allowed just three hits, no walks and no runs.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville committed two less errors than Lake City and went on to an 8-5 win over the Tigers. Lake City was guilty of four errors. Allyson Schuchard and Claire Rahman each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Grace Morrisey went 3-for-4 for the Tigers and Christina Linderman was 2-for-2.

• Olivia Beckman hit a home run and scored four times in Houston’s 9-2 win over Rushford-Peterson. Emily Botcher went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Hurricanes and Lilly Carr and Ellasyn Carrier each had two hits. Carr got the pitching win, going all seven innings and allowing two runs, neither of them earned.

• La Crescent had 16 hits and blasted Mabel-Canton 18-1 in five innings. Kelsey Kiesau went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. Molly Bills was 3-for-3 with a doubles and Ava Dahl had a pair of doubles.

BOYS GOLF

THE JEWEL INVITATIONAL

• Lourdes sophomore Colton Rich was meet medalist in the 11-team Jewel Invitational at par-71 The Jewel Golf Course. Rich shot a 73. Four golfers tied for second with 76’s. They were Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen and Austin Walker, Lake City’s Braxton Berlin and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Michael Scripture. Century won the meet with a 322 total. Stewartville (325) was second, Lourdes (328) third and Lake City (329) fourth.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jake Fishbaugher fired a 38 in guiding Fillmore Central to a 178-219 win over Caledonia at Harmony Golf Club.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Camilla Hangee scored five goals during John Marshall's 11-7 loss to Northfield