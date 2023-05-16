99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, May 15, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:52 PM

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• United South Central’s Taybor Conley tossed a one-hitter over seven innings, guiding USC to a 5-1 win over Hayfield. Jack Thoe had Hayfield’s lone hit, a double. USC snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson won a game that had been suspended after 2 1/2 innings Friday, beating Mabel-Canton 13-8. Lindsey Hoiness went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two stolen bases for R-P. Tylar Wenthold had two hits and three RBIs for M-C.

GIRLS GOLF

MAYO QUADRAGULAR

Marin Keller shot an 83 for Winona, pacing the Winhawks in a Mayo quadrangular at Eastwood Golf Course. John Marshall’s Ava Fevold hit an 85.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
