High school highlights for Monday, May 15, 2023

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• United South Central’s Taybor Conley tossed a one-hitter over seven innings, guiding USC to a 5-1 win over Hayfield. Jack Thoe had Hayfield’s lone hit, a double. USC snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Rushford-Peterson won a game that had been suspended after 2 1/2 innings Friday, beating Mabel-Canton 13-8. Lindsey Hoiness went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two stolen bases for R-P. Tylar Wenthold had two hits and three RBIs for M-C.

GIRLS GOLF

MAYO QUADRAGULAR

• Marin Keller shot an 83 for Winona, pacing the Winhawks in a Mayo quadrangular at Eastwood Golf Course. John Marshall’s Ava Fevold hit an 85.

