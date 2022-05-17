SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, May 16, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 16, 2022 08:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Eli Klavetter pitched a three-hit shutout and he also drove in a pair of runs to lead Stewartville over Lake City 6-0.

Jackson Schroeder pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win, Riley Knudson drove in two runs and Reid Bielen was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Byron doubled up Pine Island 6-3. Matt Horkey went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for Pine Island.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Teagan Hansen had a double and a home run in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 8-6 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Delaney Newcomb went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Samantha Gusa went 3-for-4 for W-K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kara Goetzinger, Sydney Allen and Brynn Irish each homered for Chatfield in the Gophers’ 13-2 five-inning win over Goodhue. Anika Schafer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wildcats.

NON-CONFERENCE

• St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel tossed a shutout as the Saints beat Cannon Falls 2-0. Mia McGuire hit a home run for the Saints. Chloe Lingelbach had two hits for Cannon Falls and Abby Breuer tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, though she walked four.

BOYS TENNIS

SECTION 1AA

• No. 6 seed John Marshall made it look easy against No. 11 Faribault, beating the Falcons 7-0 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament. All of JM's wins came in straight sets. JM will next play at No. 3 Lakeville North in the section quarterfinals Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

Anders Larson was the meet medalist with a 72 at The Jewel as he helped Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa shoot a 305 to win the 12-team Lake City Invitational. Century's Jacob Shamblin was second with 73 whie his teammate Shawn Erickson tied Lake City's Noah Wallerich for fourth with a 74 as the Panthers placed second with a 308.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 16, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
May 16, 2022 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, May 16, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 16, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, May 16, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 16, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, May 16, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 16, 2022 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports