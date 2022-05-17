High school highlights for Monday, May 16, 2022

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Eli Klavetter pitched a three-hit shutout and he also drove in a pair of runs to lead Stewartville over Lake City 6-0.

• Jackson Schroeder pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win, Riley Knudson drove in two runs and Reid Bielen was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Byron doubled up Pine Island 6-3. Matt Horkey went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for Pine Island.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Teagan Hansen had a double and a home run in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 8-6 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Delaney Newcomb went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Samantha Gusa went 3-for-4 for W-K.

• Kara Goetzinger, Sydney Allen and Brynn Irish each homered for Chatfield in the Gophers’ 13-2 five-inning win over Goodhue. Anika Schafer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wildcats.

NON-CONFERENCE

• St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel tossed a shutout as the Saints beat Cannon Falls 2-0. Mia McGuire hit a home run for the Saints. Chloe Lingelbach had two hits for Cannon Falls and Abby Breuer tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, though she walked four.

BOYS TENNIS

SECTION 1AA

• No. 6 seed John Marshall made it look easy against No. 11 Faribault, beating the Falcons 7-0 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament. All of JM's wins came in straight sets. JM will next play at No. 3 Lakeville North in the section quarterfinals Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Anders Larson was the meet medalist with a 72 at The Jewel as he helped Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa shoot a 305 to win the 12-team Lake City Invitational. Century's Jacob Shamblin was second with 73 whie his teammate Shawn Erickson tied Lake City's Noah Wallerich for fourth with a 74 as the Panthers placed second with a 308.