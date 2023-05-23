High school highlights for Monday, May 22, 2023

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND

• Emma Voth allowed just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings as Goodhue knocked off Rushford-Peterson 2-1.

• Eighth-grader Laney Weis struck out 11 in four innings and Haylee Lowe went 2-for-2 as top-seeded Southland had little trouble with Spring Grove 16-1.

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

• Camryn Kovars, Melanie Raasch, Megan Jasperson and Cora Ohm all recorded multiple hits as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat GMLOK 11-1.

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCD

• Jacob Erickson and Cayden Boyum each had two hits in Chatfield’s 7-3 win over La Crescent-Hokah.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer had two hits and drove in three runs in helping the Athletics to a 14-0 six-inning win over Goodhue. Logan Brooks also had two hits. Hayden Holm had two hits for Goodhue.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NON-CONFERENCE

• Luca Neurer and Camilla Hangee each had two goals for the Rockets in their 15-7 loss to Hastings. Julia Curran recorded 19 saves for JM.

