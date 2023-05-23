High school highlights for Monday, May 22, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
SOFTBALL
SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND
• Emma Voth allowed just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings as Goodhue knocked off Rushford-Peterson 2-1.
• Eighth-grader Laney Weis struck out 11 in four innings and Haylee Lowe went 2-for-2 as top-seeded Southland had little trouble with Spring Grove 16-1.
SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND
• Camryn Kovars, Melanie Raasch, Megan Jasperson and Cora Ohm all recorded multiple hits as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat GMLOK 11-1.
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCD
• Jacob Erickson and Cayden Boyum each had two hits in Chatfield’s 7-3 win over La Crescent-Hokah.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer had two hits and drove in three runs in helping the Athletics to a 14-0 six-inning win over Goodhue. Logan Brooks also had two hits. Hayden Holm had two hits for Goodhue.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-CONFERENCE
• Luca Neurer and Camilla Hangee each had two goals for the Rockets in their 15-7 loss to Hastings. Julia Curran recorded 19 saves for JM.
