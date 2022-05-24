SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, May 23, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 23, 2022 08:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Eston Paulson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings with 12 strikeouts as Stewartville powered past John Marshall 9-1. Owen Sikkink, Riley Eickhart and Ty Morgan all hit solo home runs for Stewartville and Sikkink also smacked a triple.

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1AA WEST

First Round

• Cannon Falls pitcher Abby Breuer limited No. 7 seed Lourdes to just three hits as the No. 2-seeded Bombers beat the Eagles 6-2. Breuer entered needing just two strikeouts to reach 800 for her career and ended up striking out 15 batters to reach the milestone. Rachael Miller homered for Cannon Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camryn Kovars tossed a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts as No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped No. 8 Triton 2-0. Lola Wagner went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored during Z-M’s two-run fifth inning. Kai Zill pitched a strong game for Triton, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in six innings. Cami Vermilyea went 2-for-3 for the Cobras.

SECTION 1AA EAST

First Round

• No. 2 Chatfield used 14 hits and a combined three-hitter by pitchers Jaiden Zimmerman and Claire Springer to berat No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 15-4. Sydney Allen hit a home run for the Gophers and Devann Clemens had three hits. Jordan Wing was 2-for-2 for L-A.

Brenna Koeppel tossed a two-hitter as No. 1 seed St. Charles beat No. 8 Lake City 6-0. Koeppel struck out a whopping 16 batters.

Skylar Beckel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Kaylee Peter was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Teagan Hansen was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville eliminated No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah 13-5. Meghan Steffes went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Lancers.

SECTION 1A EAST

First Round

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Lee went 3-for-4 and Thea Snyder was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in No. 4 Mabel-Canton’s 17-2 win over No. 5 Lyle/Pacelli. Pitcher Emily Carolan allowed just one hit in the four-inning game.

Emarie Jacobson allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits as No. 3 Rushford-Peterson eliminated No. 6 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 10-2. Brooke Johnson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Southland, Delaney Vaughn drove in three runs, Lindsey Hoiness had two RBIs and Ellie Ekern was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Lauren Mensink went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI for FCL.

• No. 2 seed Southland rode a 12-hit attack to beat No. 7 Houston 10-4. Olivia Matheis had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Kiyanna Meyer and Lauren Nielson each had two hits. Houston got two hits each from Lilly Carr and Nicole Beckman.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Adaptive softball results for Monday, May 23, 2022: Raiders close regular season with setback
A scoreboard of adaptive softball games.
May 23, 2022 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 23, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
May 23, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse on May, 23, 2022
Century/John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys lacrosse game on Monday, May 23, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
May 23, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Pine Island, Byron softball
Prep
Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule
The Section 1 softball pairings.
May 23, 2022 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten