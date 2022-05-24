High school highlights for Monday, May 23, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eston Paulson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings with 12 strikeouts as Stewartville powered past John Marshall 9-1. Owen Sikkink, Riley Eickhart and Ty Morgan all hit solo home runs for Stewartville and Sikkink also smacked a triple.

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1AA WEST

First Round

• Cannon Falls pitcher Abby Breuer limited No. 7 seed Lourdes to just three hits as the No. 2-seeded Bombers beat the Eagles 6-2. Breuer entered needing just two strikeouts to reach 800 for her career and ended up striking out 15 batters to reach the milestone. Rachael Miller homered for Cannon Falls.

• Camryn Kovars tossed a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts as No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped No. 8 Triton 2-0. Lola Wagner went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored during Z-M’s two-run fifth inning. Kai Zill pitched a strong game for Triton, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in six innings. Cami Vermilyea went 2-for-3 for the Cobras.

SECTION 1AA EAST

First Round

• No. 2 Chatfield used 14 hits and a combined three-hitter by pitchers Jaiden Zimmerman and Claire Springer to berat No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 15-4. Sydney Allen hit a home run for the Gophers and Devann Clemens had three hits. Jordan Wing was 2-for-2 for L-A.

• Brenna Koeppel tossed a two-hitter as No. 1 seed St. Charles beat No. 8 Lake City 6-0. Koeppel struck out a whopping 16 batters.

• Skylar Beckel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Kaylee Peter was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Teagan Hansen was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville eliminated No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah 13-5. Meghan Steffes went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Lancers.

SECTION 1A EAST

First Round

• Molly Lee went 3-for-4 and Thea Snyder was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in No. 4 Mabel-Canton’s 17-2 win over No. 5 Lyle/Pacelli. Pitcher Emily Carolan allowed just one hit in the four-inning game.

• Emarie Jacobson allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits as No. 3 Rushford-Peterson eliminated No. 6 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 10-2. Brooke Johnson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Southland, Delaney Vaughn drove in three runs, Lindsey Hoiness had two RBIs and Ellie Ekern was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Lauren Mensink went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI for FCL.

• No. 2 seed Southland rode a 12-hit attack to beat No. 7 Houston 10-4. Olivia Matheis had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Kiyanna Meyer and Lauren Nielson each had two hits. Houston got two hits each from Lilly Carr and Nicole Beckman.

