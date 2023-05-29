High school highlights for Monday, May 29, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AAAA FIRST ROUND
• Mason Leimbek went 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and four runs scored as No. 1 Mayo rallied past No. 6 John Marshall 12-8. Ethan LaBrash went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Spartans while Liam Dahl and Spencer Kober both had two hits and two RBIs. Aiden Smoley hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run fourth inning as John Marshall took a 7-4 lead. But the Spartans bounced back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good at 9-7. Nolan Wayne went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for JM.
• Century was limited to two hits and No. 2 seed Lakeville South scored the game's final two runs to slip past the fifth-seeded Panthers 2-1. Ryan Ohm threw a complete game for Century, but he suffered the loss. He allowed five hits, two walks, two earned runs and struck out six. Owen Kelly hit an RBI double for Century.
