High school highlights for Monday, May 30, 2022

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAAA FIRST ROUND

• Chase Gasner went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Kyle Prindle was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and winning pitcher Ian Regal was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as No. 3 Mayo outscored No. 4 Century 11-5. Harrison Esau was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Century.

• Sixth-seeded John Marshall built a 4-2 lead after after two innings before No. 1 Farmington scored the final six runs of the game to post an 8-4 victory. Nolan Satre and Jacob Schmidt both had a pair of hits for JM. Kyle Hrncir and Connor Weed both drove in two runs for Farmington, the defending Class AAAA state champion, while Zach Dohrmann struck out 14 and allowed one earned run over the first six innings for the win.