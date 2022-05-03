SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Monday, May 5, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 02, 2022 07:33 PM
BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jack Welch had two hits and three RBIs and Zack Bentzen had two hits and four RBIs. in La Crescent’s 5-4 win over Lewiston-Altura.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville used a 10-run third inning and a sterling pitching performance from Carson Reeve and Ben Suntken to shut out Winona Cotter 16-0. Reeve pitched the first four innings, allowing just three hits and no walks, while striking out five. Suntken pitched the final inning, striking out two. Jason Feils and Connor McGuire had two hits and two RBIs each for P-E-M.

NON-CONFERENCE

Justin Ruberg was perfect on Monday. The Rushford-Peterson pitcher threw a perfect game, striking out 15 of the 18 batters he faced as the Trojans beat Schaeffer Academy 14-0. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield moved to 8-0 with a 9-7 win over Pine Island. Peyton Berg hit a two-run home run and had four RBIs. She was 3-for-4 from the plate, as were teammates Kara Goetzinger and Claire Springer. Cheyenne Jones was 2-for-3 for Pine Island, with a double.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Avian Anderson-Ingram drove in three runs, Cassandra Boyum was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Brooke Johnson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ellie Ekern was 3-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases in Rushford-Peterson’s 13-4 win over Houston.

NON-CONFERENCE

Megan Solberg had two hits and two RBIs, and Sophie Graner pitched a complete game to lead Wabasha-Kellogg to a 6-3 win against Lake City. The Tigers were led by Medora Stuhr, who had two hits and three runs scored.

• Winona pitcher Ava Hamsund tossed a four-hitter over six innings as the Winhawks beat St. Charles 3-0. Lauryn Delger had two hits for the Saints.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

Anders Larson fired a 74 at Zumbrota Golf Course to earn medalist honors in a six-team meet. La Crescent-Hokah won the team title (320), while PIZM finished second (360).

