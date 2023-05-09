99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Monday, May 8, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:26 PM

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Brandon Week was dominant on the mound, tossing a two-hitter over six innings with just one walk. Week allowed no earned runs in Pine Island’s 7-4 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Mason Jasperson had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers. Adam Darveaux went 3-for-4 with a double for K-M.

• Cannon Falls’ Ari Wells and Aaron Melhouse each had two hits, including two doubles by Wells, in a 10-1 win over Lake City. Jack Meyers tossed a three hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Bombers.

Preston Ohm tossed a four-hitter and struck out 13 while walking two over 6 1/3 innings in Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 4-1 win over Stewartville. Will Nordquist was 2-for-3 for the Cougars.

NON-CONFERENCE

Adam Poncelet went 2-for-4 and hit his first home run, but Goodhue still lost to Randolph 6-4.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Brenna Koeppel went 2-for-3 with an RBI and also was the winning pitcher in St. Charles’ 11-0 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Koeppel allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in three scoreless innings. 

Savy Repinski played a key role in both of Winona Cotter’s victories on Monday. Repinski went 3-for-4 in Game No. 1 as the Ramblers beat Rushford-Peterson 11-1. Repinski then tossed a no-hitter, allowing just a walk with five strikeouts in five hitless innings in the Ramblers’ 11-0 win over Fillmore Central.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kelsey Kiesau and Kaitlyn Miller each homered in La Crescent-Hokah’s 3-0 win over Stewartville.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mikkel Norby shot a 77 and Tim Sexton a 77 at Eastwood Golf Course to lift Mayo to a win in a triangular meet with Mankato West and Red Wing.

GIRLS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Miranda Schreoder shot a 45 in pacing Caledonia to a triangular win with Wabasha-Kellogg and Rushford-Peterson at Ferndale Country Club.

By Staff reports
