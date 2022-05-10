High school highlights for Monday, May 9, 2022

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Bronson Freerksen tossed a five-hit shutout as Triton slipped past Winona Cotter 2-0. Vonya Schultz allowed just five hits and one earned run to suffer the hard-luck loss for Cotter.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ryan Ohm was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ben Johnson went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Century's 9-4 road loss against Blaine. Harrison Esau and Jack Eustice were both 2-for-3.

• Malachi Bunke tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and one earned runs allowed and he also had two hits, a double and an RBI as Rushford-Peterson topped Houston 8-2. Riley Tesch was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for R-P while Rylan Schneider went 2-for-2 with a double.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• In a battle of two of the best in the circle it was Maddie Cocker and Byron that came out on top with a 4-2 victory over Abby Breuer and Cannon Falls. Cocker struck out 16 and allowed just one earned run on five hits in seven innings. Breuer recorded 14 strikeouts but walked eight and allowed three earned runs in seven innings.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Amber Stemper and Emily Ideker each homered to help lift Caledonia/Spring Grove to a 14-9 win over Lewiston-Altura. Ideker recorded an inside-the-park home run in the first, while Stemper blasted a two-run shot as part of a 3-for-4 day. Madison Oslie went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Cardinals.

• Grace Buringa homered and Lauryn Delger went 3-for-4 as St. Charles beat Wabasha-Kellogg 7-1 in game one of a doubleheader. Delger carried that momentum into game two, finishing 3-for-5 in an 8-7 win in game two. Mya Omdahl also finished with three hits and drove in three runs for the Saints.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Peter homered and Morgan Noehl finished with a multi-hit game as Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Triton 13-7. Peter drove in three runs and Noehl went 2-for-3 with a double. Katherine Ross was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Cobras.