High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 06:15 PM
GIRLS TENNIS

SECTION 1A INDIVIDUAL QUARTERFINALS

• No. 2 Cass A ranked Ryann Witter of Lourdes easily cruised into the Section 1A individual tennis semifinals, beating Lake City’s Kalynn Hagedorn 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She’ll be joined in the semifinals, which are 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club, by teammate Katherine Sieve and Cannon Falls’ Livia Tennessen. In doubles, advancing were top-seeded Caroline Daly and Elyse Palen of Lourdes, Lake City’s Brooke Bee and Liberty Heise, Winona Cotter’s Elanna Kohner and Grace Renk and Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott and Erin Witter. Daly/Palen will play Bee/Heise and Kohner/Renk will play Elliott/Witter. Finals will be played approximately 10 a.m. in singles and doubles.

What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
October 17, 2022 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes girls soccer
Prep
High school soccer: Section championship matches feature plenty of intrigue
Area teams play for a state tournament berth this week in a number of good
October 17, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Century, John Marshall football
Prep
High School Football Focus: John Marshall lineman Zeller on a mission despite 0-7 season
John Marshall senior lineman Tate Zeller has arguably been his team's best and most enthusiastic player this season. His desire to complete hasn't waned despite the Rockets' 0-7 record.
October 17, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes girls soccer
Prep
Lourdes girls soccer team wears down Fairmont to reach Section 2A title game
The pace and play of the Eagles was simply too much for the Cardinals as they beat them 6-1 in the Section 2A girls soccer semifinals.
October 15, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten