High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS TENNIS
SECTION 1A INDIVIDUAL QUARTERFINALS
• No. 2 Cass A ranked Ryann Witter of Lourdes easily cruised into the Section 1A individual tennis semifinals, beating Lake City’s Kalynn Hagedorn 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She’ll be joined in the semifinals, which are 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club, by teammate Katherine Sieve and Cannon Falls’ Livia Tennessen. In doubles, advancing were top-seeded Caroline Daly and Elyse Palen of Lourdes, Lake City’s Brooke Bee and Liberty Heise, Winona Cotter’s Elanna Kohner and Grace Renk and Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott and Erin Witter. Daly/Palen will play Bee/Heise and Kohner/Renk will play Elliott/Witter. Finals will be played approximately 10 a.m. in singles and doubles.
Area teams play for a state tournament berth this week in a number of good
John Marshall senior lineman Tate Zeller has arguably been his team's best and most enthusiastic player this season. His desire to complete hasn't waned despite the Rockets' 0-7 record.
The pace and play of the Eagles was simply too much for the Cardinals as they beat them 6-1 in the Section 2A girls soccer semifinals.