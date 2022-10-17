High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

• No. 2 Cass A ranked Ryann Witter of Lourdes easily cruised into the Section 1A individual tennis semifinals, beating Lake City’s Kalynn Hagedorn 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She’ll be joined in the semifinals, which are 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club, by teammate Katherine Sieve and Cannon Falls’ Livia Tennessen . In doubles, advancing were top-seeded Caroline Daly and Elyse Palen of Lourdes, Lake City’s Brooke Bee and Liberty Heise , Winona Cotter’s Elanna Kohner and Grace Renk and Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott and Erin Witter . Daly/Palen will play Bee/Heise and Kohner/Renk will play Elliott/Witter. Finals will be played approximately 10 a.m. in singles and doubles.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.