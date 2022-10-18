High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Harper Goldsmith had five kills, 30 set assists and four ace serves and Jaelyn LaPlante smashed 13 kills as Chatfield improved to 23-2 with a 3-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Hannah Johnson recorded 25 digs for W-K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kendal VaMinsel had a whopping 17 blocks while Addyson McHugh put down 12 kills as Spring Grove swept LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0. Jordan Runde collected 14 kills and 18 digs for L-O and Jenna Olson tallied 20 assists.

• Sahara Morken notched 28 set assists and five ace serves and Kinley Soiney tallied 11 kills and three blocks as Mabel-Canton wrapped up league play with a 14-0 record with a 3-0 sweep of Glenville-Emmons.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lola Wagner recorded 17 digs, including the 1,000th of her career, and Rylee Nelson tallied 16 set assists, including the 2,000th of her career, as Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept Kenyon-Wanamingo 3-0.

