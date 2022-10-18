We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 09:05 PM
VOLLEYBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Harper Goldsmith had five kills, 30 set assists and four ace serves and Jaelyn LaPlante smashed 13 kills as Chatfield improved to 23-2 with a 3-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Hannah Johnson recorded 25 digs for W-K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Kendal VaMinsel had a whopping 17 blocks while Addyson McHugh put down 12 kills as Spring Grove swept LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0. Jordan Runde collected 14 kills and 18 digs for L-O and Jenna Olson tallied 20 assists.

Sahara Morken notched 28 set assists and five ace serves and Kinley Soiney tallied 11 kills and three blocks as Mabel-Canton wrapped up league play with a 14-0 record with a 3-0 sweep of Glenville-Emmons.

NON-CONFERENCE

Lola Wagner recorded 17 digs, including the 1,000th of her career, and Rylee Nelson tallied 16 set assists, including the 2,000th of her career, as Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept Kenyon-Wanamingo 3-0.

