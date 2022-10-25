High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

• Rylee Kennedy finished with 12 kills, while Lavin LeJeune tallied 21 assists as Lewiston-Altura swept Dover-Eyota to open the postseason. Mallory Peck had 12 digs for D-E.

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

• Jordan Runde did a little bit of everything, finishing with 10 kills, 9 digs and 8 service aces in LeRoy-Ostrander's sweep of Lyle/Austin-Pacelli. Jenna Olson finished with a team-best 17 kills for L-A.

