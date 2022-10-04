We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
October 03, 2022 08:45 PM
VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Isabelle Kahoun tallied 16 assists in Rushford-Peterson’s sweep of Southland.

Natalie LaBonte finished with 12 kills and three digs, while Kaitlin Schmidt recorded 16 digs to go along with 3 service aces as Lake City swept Dover-Eyota.

SOUTHEAST

Kendal VaMinsel paced No. 9 ranked Spring Grove, finishing with 26 assists, 13 digs and 2 aces in a four-set defeat of Lanesboro. Addyson McHugh recorded 15 kills, while Maggie Lile made 27 digs as well for the Lions. Kaci Ruen finished with 19 kills, 17 digs and 5 aces for the Burros.

Isabelle Fretty and Lauren Queensland were each key in Grand Meadow’s four-set victory over LeRoy-Ostrander. Fretty finished with 32 assists, 18 digs and 4 kills, while Queensland finished with a team-best 11 kills and 14 digs as the Superlarks rebounded from dropping the first set. Jordan Runde collected 20 kills and 25 digs for the Cards.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Aidan Olson netted a pair of goals and dished out an assist as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura defeated Schaeffer Academy 5-0.

Roberto Perez, Elliot Fitzgerald, Brayden Novakoski and Carson Roeder all recorded at least a goal and an assist in Winona Cotter's 6-2 win over Stewartville.

