High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Isabelle Kahoun tallied 16 assists in Rushford-Peterson’s sweep of Southland.

• Natalie LaBonte finished with 12 kills and three digs, while Kaitlin Schmidt recorded 16 digs to go along with 3 service aces as Lake City swept Dover-Eyota.

SOUTHEAST

• Kendal VaMinsel paced No. 9 ranked Spring Grove, finishing with 26 assists, 13 digs and 2 aces in a four-set defeat of Lanesboro. Addyson McHugh recorded 15 kills, while Maggie Lile made 27 digs as well for the Lions. Kaci Ruen finished with 19 kills, 17 digs and 5 aces for the Burros.

• Isabelle Fretty and Lauren Queensland were each key in Grand Meadow’s four-set victory over LeRoy-Ostrander. Fretty finished with 32 assists, 18 digs and 4 kills, while Queensland finished with a team-best 11 kills and 14 digs as the Superlarks rebounded from dropping the first set. Jordan Runde collected 20 kills and 25 digs for the Cards.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Aidan Olson netted a pair of goals and dished out an assist as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura defeated Schaeffer Academy 5-0.

Roberto Perez, Elliot Fitzgerald, Brayden Novakoski and Carson Roeder all recorded at least a goal and an assist in Winona Cotter's 6-2 win over Stewartville.