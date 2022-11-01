High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton got a bit of a push from No. 7 Alden-Conger before emerging with a 3-1 win. Sahara Morken was great, finishing with 57 assists and 19 digs. Saijal Slafter had 24 kills, Kinley Soiney 19 kills and Sophie Morken eight kills and 24 digs. Makenzie Kelly added 26 digs.

• No. 4 seed Spring Grove slipped past No. 5 Fillmore Central 3-2. No stats were submitted from Spring Grove. Fillmore Central was led by Abby Bothun with 22 kills and 30 digs. Aubrey Daniels had 55 assists and 18 digs and Kammry Broadwater had 19 kills and 30 digs.

