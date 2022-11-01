SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 31, 2022 10:51 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton got a bit of a push from No. 7 Alden-Conger before emerging with a 3-1 win. Sahara Morken was great, finishing with 57 assists and 19 digs. Saijal Slafter had 24 kills, Kinley Soiney 19 kills and Sophie Morken eight kills and 24 digs. Makenzie Kelly added 26 digs.

• No. 4 seed Spring Grove slipped past No. 5 Fillmore Central 3-2. No stats were submitted from Spring Grove. Fillmore Central was led by Abby Bothun with 22 kills and 30 digs. Aubrey Daniels had 55 assists and 18 digs and Kammry Broadwater had 19 kills and 30 digs.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
