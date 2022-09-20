High school highlights for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Brady Grupa recorded a goal and an assist to help La Crescent-Hokah over Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0. Payton Rodberg dished out a pair of assists as well for the Lancers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Liam Schick netted a pair of goals, while Matthew Grossman recorded a goal and an assist in Byron's 5-2 win over Cristo Rey Jesuit.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Torey Stencel had 14 assists, 6 digs and 3 aces in Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 3-0 win over Triton. Rylee Nelson added 11 kills, 14 digs, 12 assists, 4 blocks and 2 aces.

• Trindy Barkeim had 19 kills and eight digs in Chatfield’s 3-0 win over Pine Island. Harper Goldsmith had 35 assists, 4 kills and 5 aces. Chatfield is 13-1 overall.