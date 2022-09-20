We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
September 19, 2022 08:57 PM
BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Brady Grupa recorded a goal and an assist to help La Crescent-Hokah over Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0. Payton Rodberg dished out a pair of assists as well for the Lancers.

NON-CONFERENCE

Liam Schick netted a pair of goals, while Matthew Grossman recorded a goal and an assist in Byron's 5-2 win over Cristo Rey Jesuit.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Torey Stencel had 14 assists, 6 digs and 3 aces in Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 3-0 win over Triton. Rylee Nelson added 11 kills, 14 digs, 12 assists, 4 blocks and 2 aces.

Trindy Barkeim had 19 kills and eight digs in Chatfield’s 3-0 win over Pine Island. Harper Goldsmith had 35 assists, 4 kills and 5 aces. Chatfield is 13-1 overall.

