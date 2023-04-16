High school highlights for Saturday, April 15, 2023

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kaleb Lochner tossed a four-hit shutout and Preston Ohm was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs as Zumbrota-Mazeppa blanked Lake City 10-0 in five innings.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tyler Johnston tossed a four-hitter and allowed one earned run and Jack Meyers drove in two runs as Cannon Falls topped Plainview-Elgin-Millville 9-1.

• Tristan Augedahl threw no-hit ball over the first six innings and struck out 14 and Owen Denstad drove in a pair of runs as Caledonia blanked Pine Island 6-0. Ben Grabau collected a hit for Pine Island in the seventh inning.

