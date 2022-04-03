High school highlights for Saturday, April 2, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Brodie Kellen went 3-for-4 and earned the win by allowing one run over the first five innings as Dover-Eyota topped Lake City 12-3. Ryan Shea and Landon Lehnertz both drove in three runs for D-E.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Makayla Steffes tossed a three-hitter and struck out 18 as Winona beat Albert Lea 10-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Ava Hamsund threw a one-hitter over five innings and struck out 10 as the Winhawks completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the nightcap. Macy McNally went a combined 6-for-7 at the plate in the two games for Winona.

