Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 02, 2022 08:19 PM
BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Brodie Kellen went 3-for-4 and earned the win by allowing one run over the first five innings as Dover-Eyota topped Lake City 12-3. Ryan Shea and Landon Lehnertz both drove in three runs for D-E.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Makayla Steffes tossed a three-hitter and struck out 18 as Winona beat Albert Lea 10-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Ava Hamsund threw a one-hitter over five innings and struck out 10 as the Winhawks completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the nightcap. Macy McNally went a combined 6-for-7 at the plate in the two games for Winona.

What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, April 2, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 02, 2022 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, April 2, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 02, 2022 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Saturday, April 2, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 02, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
051321-ALL-CITY-TRACK-AND-FIELD-06001.jpg
Prep
Rochester girls track and field preview: Century brimming with talent, numbers
Century looks to be the cream of the crop in Rochester when it comes to girls track and field this year.
April 02, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff