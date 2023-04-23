High school highlights for Saturday, April 22, 2023

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Cannon Falls took both ends of a doubleheader from Lourdes, winning 7-4 and 7-6. The Bombers allowed just five hits in the first game. Offensively, Jack Meyers, Jon Banks and Aaron Melhouse each had two hits apiece. Meyers had a pair of doubles and Melhouse also doubled. In Game 2, Ari Wells paced Cannon Falls by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tyler Johnston added two hits, including a double. Aidan Jahns had two hits for Lourdes and Nick Bowron homered.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Casey Carlson turned in strong seven strong innings of pitching in guiding Mayo to a 4-2 win over Edina. Carlson allowed five hits and one walk while striking out a dazzling 13. Mason Leimbek and Spencer Kober each had two hits, including a double by Leimbek. Kober also stole two bases.

