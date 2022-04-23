High school highlights for Saturday, April 23, 2022

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Nolan Thompson allowed one earned run on three hits in four innings of relief to earn the win as Northfield topped John Marshall 9-6. Cayden Cherevko and Aidens Smoley were both 3-for-4 for JM and Smoley drove in two runs and Cherevko had one RBI. Xavier Flatt went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Johan Zorn scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning to score the winning run as Lake City nipped Pine Island 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Jon Harvey allowed two earned runs on four hits over the first seven innings for Lake City and he was also 2-for-3 at the plate. Matt Horkey allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits over the first six innings for Pine Island and Johnny Bauer went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Karch Hegge allowed one earned run on three hits over the first five innings in the second game and Grant Asfahl was 2-for-3 as Lake City completed the sweep with a 5-3 win. Bauer drove in two runs for Pine Island and Carl Schutz went 2-for-4 with a double.

SOFTBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Bobbie Bruns, Alivia Schneider, Lauren Schammel and Layla Lembke all had three hits as Blooming Prairie rolled past Maple River 17-2 in four innings. Bruns had four RBIs while Schneider and Lembke had three each and Schammel hit a double, triple and scored three runs while driving in one.