High school highlights for Saturday, April 9, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Elias McCool went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs, while Jack Welch tossed five hitless innings in La Crescent-Hokah's 12-0 win over De Soto (Wis.) in six innings. Welch struck out seven and walked two.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Tiegan Mancuso went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a home run in a doubleheader against Northfield. The Spartans dropped both, losing 4-3 and then 20-10.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Claire Sringer drove in three runs and Peyton Berg threw six scoreless innings in the circle to help Chatfield knock off Cannon Falls 4-1. Berg allowed four hits and struck out five. Springer drove in four against Kenyon-Wanamingo and also struck out 12 in a complete game effort in the 8-1 victory.